I met my husband nine years ago, and we fell in love though we’re so different.

He’d worked steadily in a young company and had a decent salary. I’d built my own team in a thriving profession.

We were extremely happy when our son was born six years ago.

But something uncomfortable has arisen in our relationship, and I’m unsure how to handle it.

A US-based company bought the company where he worked but didn’t hire my husband. I worried about him, but he suddenly said he’d be happy to become a full-time father.

He insists that we don’t need our hired nanny as this is the job he wants: Being close to our child, something he didn’t have from his own parents.

He said he’d do all the driving to and from school, sports activities, etc. He’d attend all parent-teacher meetings (I’ve had to miss some), study the curriculum, also get involved in our community so he can inform all three of us about what’s going on or needs changes, etc.

But how will this affect us? I love my husband and fear it’ll drive us apart. With me as the big earner and him as househusband, how will we stay connected as equals?

Fearing the Future