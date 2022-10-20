My boyfriend lost his job months ago. I recently got a contract for an “on-call” job, but still don't have a steady paycheck.

We haven't had a vacation together, nor visited his family in Boston.

A dear friend has invited me to Mexico for her “girls’ trip” birthday party. I need the break.

But my boyfriend said that I should realize how this makes him feel, e.g. “If I’m going out and living my best life, then he should return to Boston during my one week’s vacation and he’ll maybe stay there one month or longer.”

Over five years of living together, he makes this same comment whenever I make travel plans.

If I go, it could jeopardize my relationship. And if he finds money for Boston, we'll be back in a long-distance relationship. He's not okay with that.

He says that if the roles were reversed, he’d say: “I know it’s been hard for you losing your job, so let’s see what we can plan together after my week away.”

But I didn't say that.

So, my only choice is to not go on the trip and be miserable. I feel he's controlling me. And that I’m an awful girlfriend.

Am I in the Wrong?