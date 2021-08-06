My “estrangement” story is different from most.

The majority of estrangements occur between parents and adult children, and/or grandparents prevented from a relationship with their grandchildren.

I’m the eldest of three adult children, ages 39, 37 and 34. My sister, the youngest, remains in contact but lives overseas. But my middle-child brother’s rejected me despite knowing I was first estranged from our mother, now 70, by her second husband’s doing.

He distrusted me, feeling I had too much influence on her. My children were her first grandkids. He resented her spending on special gifts for them and the frequency of her calls arranging grandparent visits before the pandemic.

The pressure must’ve been intense because my mother suddenly ended contact without explanation. (My sister checked up on her safety under his influence but nothing could get her to change).

This left my middle brother, who also has children, resenting me. He’s allowed to visit our mother and husband who live in another area not far from here and develop more connection between them and his children.

But he doesn’t speak to me. I called when I first recognized his distancing, but he blamed me for our mother’s “need to control her problematic relationship” with me.

My brother used to be my best friend. I taught him to ride a two-wheeler, shot hoops with him, swam with him to improve his strokes for a Red Cross test. He looked up to me and I let him tag along with my pals.

My wife has called his wife who avoided any discussion of what’s going on.

Now, he’s like a stranger to me. Any advice to repair this?

Unfairly Estranged