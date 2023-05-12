My mom passed away several years ago. Dad had been her primary caregiver for years, but he hid this fact because I lived so far away, and mostly only saw them at Christmas.

Last summer my dad told me that he was dating. Both my brother and I and our families were super excited because he deserves a lot of happiness.

We slowly learned about this woman. Years ago, she’d noticed my dad at a local pub. They talked, nothing more. More recently, her daughter encouraged her to talk to him.

Dad knew she was married. She said that she and her husband had separated weeks earlier. So, he felt it was okay to engage in dates.

I’ve since discovered some red flags that bothered me, but I haven't really said anything. For example, her husband filed a restraining order against her. She was concerned with whether my brother liked her or not. Dad has to constantly check in and see if she was okay. And we can’t mention my mom at all. She’s also refused to exchange contact information with me.

He started spending a lot of time with her grandsons, but not visiting my nephews who live just an hour away. He’s also made no new effort to see my sons.

There’s also the fact that once she was divorced, she started dating a new man a few weeks later.

So, my husband, brother and sister-in-law started communicating privately. Public court records revealed disturbing information.

She and her husband have filed for divorce and separated several times. One separation lasted five years. They’ve both filed restraining orders against each other (both dismissed by the courts). And she filed one against her dad.

There have also been claims related to debt.

Someone recently stole money out of my dad’s checking account. We fear they may either take, or cause him to lose, what little money he has.

Something is amiss and we’re worried. We fear that if my dad doesn't do things her way, she may fabricate something and file a protective order against him.

Also, her aggressive outbursts may cause other issues for him with random people.

We’re leery of speaking to my dad directly. We all feel that he may not listen. I have the most open and communicative relationship with him, but I’m unsure if I should raise all this. Or should we ask his most dear and trusted friend if he’ll speak to our dad?

Feeling Lost and Worried