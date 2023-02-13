I’m 33 and had no idea that being divorced would be so hard on me. After the marriage was over, I thought I’d feel free and happy to have ended a relationship which had become controlling and loveless.

Instead, I was mostly lonely, living alone, when most people my age were in couples.

So, when a man I met through a mutual friend asked if he could call me and arrange a date, I said, “Sure.”

We hit it off at dinner on that first date. He was so attentive and interested in me that I felt relaxed and flattered. We met for more dinners out, and inevitably, sleepovers.

After about four months, he said we should live together at his home where he’d previously lived with his ex-wife, but I was uncomfortable there. So, he rented a house for us and pressured me to agree. I rented out my own place and moved in with him.

A short time later, I woke up and told myself the truth: I didn’t love him. I had just needed a safe place to land.

I’m on my own and lonely again, seeking advice.

How can I regain my younger self-image as an independent working woman with easy friendships and lots of interests, without being needy of a partner if the right one isn’t around?

Too Lonely