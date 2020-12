Happy New Year! We all need the feeling of a fresh beginning in the New Year of 2021!

Dear Readers - Let’s be positive from this day forward. Celebrate however you can do so safely, for all our sakes!

We are not alone. Countries across the globe and their populations are knocking on the door of a recovery period that starts with a COVID-19 vaccination.

The world has forged onward before, after previous influenza-type pandemics in the past 100-plus years, from Spanish Flu 1918-1920, to SARS, the first pandemic of the 21st Century, and H1N1 Swine Flu 2009-2010.

Our current experience with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has magnified our scientific knowledge and, our need for safety precautions to subdue it.

We will then return to our family gatherings, our sociable occasions, our travel plans and more.

For now, we have even greater awareness of how important it is to observe healthy, respectful distances and use a mask to protect others as well as ourselves, as we have the chance to get vaccinated in the coming weeks and months.

Meanwhile, our relationships and personal feelings still need attention: