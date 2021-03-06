At 15, on the first day in a new school, a girl in my class made a loud nasty comment about my short haircut and everyone laughed.

I avoided girls that whole year and focused on sports and my grades. At 17, I had several courses with a girl who showed positive interest in me. She became my first real girlfriend. We were inseparable that year and the next.

But we were accepted by different universities and pursued different paths, seeing each other only on holidays. By 21 we only sent texts to stay in touch.

I’m 32 now, married. We have a five-year-old son. My wife and I met through work, and we seemed to have plenty in common then.

Now we have different views on many things. We’re both working from home, but she’s focused on material things... a bigger house and designer labels are her idea of success.

I’m grateful for all that we have but my wants are about learning more about the world, the environment, and science, to survive better through challenging times like this pandemic.

Then suddenly I learned through a friend that my former girlfriend has left her husband. They were married for about six years without children.

I know it’d be playing with fire to reach out to her, but I can’t stop thinking about her. She was the most interesting person I knew and loved when we were together.

We could chat about everything and end up agreeing or learning from each other. But once I had a child, I didn’t allow myself to even go there mentally. Now I can’t fight my emotions.

Do I tell my wife up front that I intend to see this woman and find out how she is, because of our once-close friendship? Or is that a premature move when I don’t even know if she’ll want to see me?

If not, I’d have revealed to my wife just how much I yearn for someone else, which will probably lead towards our breaking up.

What about my son... will he one day think another woman was more important to me than him?

Missing My Past Love