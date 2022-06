Dear reader: As I noted in an earlier column, my daughter, Lisi, will be handling the writing duties a few times a week. Enjoy her take on today’s questions. - Ellie

I’m 30, in a new fun relationship, and just switched my career. I’m in a really happy place and enjoying life.

One of my high school friends married about seven years ago, and already has two kids. The youngest was born around the time Covid hit, and she was very cautious and nervous, concerned for her children’s health and well-being. I was never allowed over because I lived a freer lifestyle.

Summer is in the air and it seems everyone is feeling more social. I was thrilled to be invited over for an afternoon, to hang out and meet her kids, now five and two.

When I arrived, it was all I could do to hide my shock. Thank goodness for the “haven’t-seen-you-in-forever” long hug. My friend has changed her face! She’s had so much work done that I wouldn’t recognize her if she walked by me on the street. I’m not exaggerating!

Of course I told her how great she looks, and she was accepting of the compliment, but she didn’t say what she’d done, or even acknowledged that anything was different. She simply replied with a thanks and so do you.

Again, I was grateful to focus on her kids (so sweet!) so I could look anywhere but at her directly. It was a strange visit and I cut it short, especially when she started making negative comments about my boyfriend whom she’s never met but “knows of.”

Who is this person and how do I move forward?

Alien friend