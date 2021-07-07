I’m the second wife of a man I love dearly, married for 24 years. We’re from different countries and religions but respect each other’s faiths and get along very well. We talk through any problems and usually compromise or find that the difference of opinion doesn’t matter much.

One more sensitive topic is that of my husband’s daughter. She lives in the country where his parents moved when he was in his late-teens. He later married a woman he met there, they had a daughter together, and later divorced.

She’s married now and has three children, making my husband a grandfather. We haven’t had children together so this is the only daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren he’ll ever have. Sadly, he never hears from any of them.

I suspect the daughter’s coldness began after the parents’ divorce, supported by his ex’s angry attitude toward him.

When he moved his company here for better earnings to maintain financial support for his daughter and afford regular long-distance visits, his ex must’ve regularly maligned his character.

Even as a child, she’d act coldly when he arrived to spend time with her. Years later, married and a mother herself, she withdrew farther, never introducing him to his grandchildren, now middle and older teens. He only sees photos of them that his own relatives send.

I feel so sad for him. He’s a good man who’s been wonderful to my nieces and nephews whom we’ve visited in my country. But I know he yearns to meet and connect with his grandchildren. How can I help him?

Divorced and Denied