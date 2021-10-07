It’s no surprise that dating app companies reach out to relationship writers with their latest pitch. Fair enough since many readers are interested in online dating and there are many apps with different approaches to choose. This view comes from Hinge and their “research arm,” Hinge Labs: “Casual hookups are on the decline and adventurous sex with the right person is on the rise.” Seems to me that, while there’s still a pandemic with dangerously transmissible variants, that sex with the right person, is a no-brainer. But Hinge says research respondents said they’re exploring their deepest sexual desires more though “sexploration” — i.e., experimenting with your sex life. A reportedly 80% of their respondents are also saying it’s important to them that a partner be sexually open and adventurous. So long as it’s safe, an embrace of healthy and consensual sexual exploration is a natural reaction to the previous months of lockdowns, and isolation that many singles faced. My advice: Take it slow. It’s great to feel sexually freer and adventuresome, but new partners still need to be people you trust.

I was adopted as a baby. About 30 years ago I was able to get information on my biological mom, but she didn’t want any contact then. I did discover her maiden name, place of residence and that she was an unwed teenager. Now, after recently searching records, I learned that she married and had children. I know her married name and where they live. I don’t think it’s this husband who’s my real father. I’ve had my DNA done but there’s no record of any of this family having theirs done. A friend who lives near her is married to my half-sister’s daughter. She’d be my niece. We have no idea if any of the mom's family knows about me. I’m at a dilemma about what to do. I’m not interested in money, but would like to meet my siblings and my mom, who’s now elderly. I was brought up by my adoptive parents, but my adoptive mom died when I was a young child so for seven years it was just me and my dad. He got married again, and my step-mom was nice so my teenage life was pretty normal. I married a wonderful man and we’re still happily married with wonderful adult children who have a very good life with good jobs and spouses. My daughters know I was adopted but have no idea of this latest information. Do I stay silent or somehow contact someone in the family? Seeking My Biological Mom

A quest for meeting a woman whose family likely know nothing about her having had a baby as a single teenager, can have many different outcomes. Coming from your own life with a husband and grown children you love, you can understand that disrupting this other family can prove to be less positive than you’d like. Of course, anyone can understand the desire to finally meet this woman, and your half-siblings, as well as share DNA information with any of them who are interested. But there’s no way to know how they’ll all receive this news - positively, or otherwise, trusting or suspicious of what you may want... etc. I recommend you talk to someone who works in the field of DNA searches, such as where you sought your own test. Ask, what are the common reactions when people try to connect with half-siblings who are also strangers? Readers - Share any similar experiences with finding birth parents/siblings.

I’m a decent-looking guy who went into a store a couple days ago and this random girl who came over to serve me was gorgeous! We started chatting and we’re both the same age, same birthday! What are the odds? I bought three t-shirts that she showed me, when I’d only meant to scout the place! I asked for her social media accounts and gave her mine. It’s a week later and she’s never even contacted me back. Is she ghosting me? Why? A Bad Feeling!

Sorry, but it’s most likely she was just a very good salesperson, possibly even earning an extra commission for her sales. It’s less possible that she’s currently just very busy… and more possible that she already has a boyfriend and was only flirting. Consider it as experience. New people with friendship/dating possibilities can seem very exciting but don’t expect more until there’s a mutual exchange.