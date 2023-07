For years I worked as an executive assistant to the head of a large school. He was an incredible boss and an easy person to work for – until he wasn’t.

He wasn’t always nice to people he didn’t like – and you could get on his bad side easily. I was on his good side because he needed me. I was also privy to some of his private life, and I found out about something he wished to keep secret.

But I watched the way he treated his employees, how he dealt with parents, and students he didn’t particularly care for. There was no abuse, or anything untoward or damaging, so I kept quiet and did my work.

I had a few friends in the building, but I could tell he didn’t like that, so I kept it quiet. It was clear that everyone was afraid of losing their job with one negative word from him.

One day I witnessed him treat two students completely differently for the exact same misdemeanour. I spoke to him privately, and he replied vehemently that it was none of my business and I knew nothing about running a school.

From that day forward, he was unkind, harsh and demanding. I lasted two months before I felt forced to quit. He was horrible during the process; he threatened that I would never work in a school again.

Now that school is out for the summer, my friends are all telling me really horrible stories about this man.

What should I do with my knowledge?

Ex Exec