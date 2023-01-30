My best friend and I have been friends for nearly 10 years. It took us three years to become besties, which lasted three years. We then had a fight and our relationship was rocky for two years, but we’ve been besties again ever since. My issue is that while we were on the rocks, she became besties with someone else, and they’re still close. That part is fine. But I don’t really like her. This girl thinks she’s something she’s not. She dresses over-the-top sexy, even just to go for coffee. She has fake boobs and a fake rear end and shows them off always. It’s so annoying! And all she ever talks about is her boyfriend and what he’s bought her, where they went for dinner, and where they’re going on holiday, etc. You’d think she was dating Drake! (She’s not). How can my cool, down-to-earth bestie like this girl? Just don’t get it

It’s pretty clear that you don’t like this woman, and that’s OK. But I always advise people not to be judgey. You never know the whole truth about anyone else. Meanwhile, your down-to-earth bestie is obviously intrigued by this woman and considers her to be a good friend. Since you know that your friend has decent morals and values, trust that she has found something good in this other woman. The fact that this woman is the polar opposite of you is irrelevant. Maybe your bestie likes hearing about all the bling and highlife. Let her enjoy. You don’t have to tag along when they’re together. Let them have their friendship, and enjoy yours.

Dear Readers – I recently watched the Meghan and Harry, six-episode special on Netflix. I was curious. I haven’t followed them through it all, nor did I watch the Oprah special. But I do find it so intriguing that so many people have such strong opinions on these two. Are they the only young couple who have been ostracized for marrying out of their culture? No. Are they the only young couple who’ve had to choose between his home country or hers? Again, no. But I wasn’t going to write about it because I didn’t want to open that Pandora’s box. However, I just received this email from “a faithful reader,” and I had to respond:

Reader – “For weeks, the couple has made public their ‘problems.’ Every intimate detail has been dissected; their troubled family relationship exposed. They clearly need advice.

“In your column, you offer some practical suggestions to the many in search of help. How about giving them what they clearly need?

“They obviously need advice from someone with an objective point of view so that we, as sympathetic readers, are freed from their public revelations. Troubled childhood, parental dysfunction, sibling rivalry, addiction, spouse with different cultural background, etc. These are topics you address regularly in your columns. Who knows? Your suggestions might help.

“This couple is so absorbed in themselves; they are oblivious to the stories of people facing real difficulties. Someone should remind them that the solution often resides in the afflicted themselves.”

Lisi – To take on Harry and Meghan’s problems, as I know them, would be more than a full column in itself. Yes, some of their challenges can be broken down to basic issues. For example, his father cheated on his mother, and everyone knew it was happening, including the wife. Without all the royal celebrity baggage, she should have left him then and there. That would have been my advice. But the solution for you or me isn’t the same for the last Princess of Wales, the ex-wife of the future King of England. Nor is my general advice applicable to Meghan and Harry.

FEEDBACK Regarding the mother upset with her daughter’s teacher (Dec. 30): Reader – “While I agree that Momma Bear should speak with the teacher again, and with the principal, she should also keep in mind that her daughter is not the only person in the class. There are certainly several other students with various degrees of ability, interest and extroversion whose needs the teacher must also meet. It can be distracting and annoying to the teacher and other students when one child demands all the attention. “In a group learning situation, whatever the participants’ age, the very bright and enthusiastic have to exercise restraint. The mother could suggest to her daughter that she see if other hands are raised when a question is asked before raising her own and restrict herself to a limited number of interjections in discussions. School isn’t just about displaying one’s abilities. It’s also about considering and listening to others.”