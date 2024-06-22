There’s one outstanding emotion that has, on some varied moments, touched me most deeply. And I wish a similar happening of emotional insight for all of us.

Some of you may have achieved regular satisfaction from your work or enjoyed your everyday family life whenever possible. Yet, there is an often unexpected and sudden emotion that can change your life and perspective on it, for a surprising period.

It is the totally embracing feeling of joy which is a sudden gift to your whole being. And it comes from your own heart and mind.

Here’s one example that’s common in a family’s history: the birth of a child.

Personally, I can instantly recall some years back, seeing a newborn baby who’d been slow to emerge from the womb, being carried in his beaming father’s arms, from the delivery room to the newborns’ intensive care unit where nurses awaited.

A new life at its very start, a new generation, bringing instant joy to its parents and everyone else involved with that family!

Too often, many of us forget to consider the different ways to adapt to some of our life changes. What for one person is just another burden of responsibility, can present for someone else, a time for embracing a new outlook on your own life.

However, the realities which many people are currently living through involve worrying issues of social unrest, lack of housing, food scarcity, and unexpected upheaval in their personal lives. That’s why it’s even more important that we allow ourselves whatever joyful moments are possible, especially any that inspire the positive feelings of having time together with our children, extended family, and close, trusted friends.

Those among us who’ve already learned such needs when they were young and physically active, are also wiser from having developed past habits of walking outdoors and doing regular healthy exercise. These are true and healthy gifts to oneself of intentional physical movement and self-care. Achieving them regularly can become the highlight of your day.

That’s why joy is also a relationship goal plus a source of emotional satisfaction which you can reach, if you create and follow through with trusted connections with others who, despite current hardships, help one another when possible.

Even beyond helping elderly neighbours living nearby, plus volunteering at a food bank, and keeping contact with aging relatives, none of us can just manufacture joy.

We must seek it and embrace it . . . in both mind and body, because it’s essential to our present and our future.

Meanwhile, a younger generation that’s competitively involved in athletic programs and team-based sports, periodically experience great success at their physical efforts, excitedly followed by joyous whoops for what they’ve accomplished.

While it’s not likely for such age groups to be surprised that they can sometimes achieve even the overwhelming reward of a winning streak, it’s yet another healthy and embracive opportunity for boosting the pride, and natural inner exuberance of the young cohort among us.

Meanwhile, the realities for many people are still unfortunately heavily focused on missed and lost opportunities in their lives. These unfortunately include those who are living with illness, mental health issues, far too few personal resources, and too few hopes of improvements. That’s why it’s important to connect them, wherever possible, with available support services, such as community and home care.

If you have personal connections to people with some of the most-needed services, and have some ability to help, consider offering your aid towards their mobility and transportation. And, whenever possible, be most aware of their safety and security. These are not manufactured alerts, but serious needs. If you’re already involved with people who have homebound issues, remember to also help them with activities such as knitting and crocheting, and assembling care packages.

And stay connected, people need all the help we can give them now, not later.

Despite the challenges facing this time of limited resources for the many, I have faith in the very special and private moments which can occur when someone recognizes, even if briefly, an unexpected view and the rewarding inner belief that the deeply human, inspiring emotion of joy can, and does, happen.

Consider William Shakespeare’s great quote in the play Troilus and Cressida, about a love affair during the Trojan War when he wrote: “Things won are done, joy’s soul lies in the doing.”

I wish you all the opportunity to embrace joy in your life.