I’d propose any day now to my girlfriend of one year, but her sister’s making it difficult.

We’re in our early-40s, in love, and should be able to make this decision to marry. But her family (especially her sister) doesn’t like me.

My girlfriend was fine on her own after her divorce ten years ago. During that time, her older sister had two very difficult relationships. Both men cheated on her.

Her sister’s trust issues with men have become a roadblock for us.

She’s frequently trying to influence my girlfriend against me, through her relationship horror stories and begging her to stop seeing me.

She’s refused to even meet me. Also, she’s convinced her parents that I’m not to be trusted.

My girlfriend’s been very close to this sister, so she keeps pacifying me about not meeting her family, with the promise that things will change.

I’m upset that she lacks the confidence in us to just say that her future is her own to choose.

What can I do/say to win over the family, or get my girlfriend to just elope with me?

A Good Man