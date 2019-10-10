I met him online several years back and we had great conversations, dates, and eventually great intimacy.

However, he never mentioned that he was attached and I hadn’t checked his background.

Once I found out, we had a falling-out, but he has a way of making his way back to chatting with me and visiting me periodically.

It initially felt like unfinished business since I’ve only felt like this about someone a few times.

I made a few “goodbye” dinners for him (which he loves), and couldn’t understand that he seems to enjoy trying to connect deeper with me.

When I challenge him, saying that it must end, he disagrees and says this is forever for us. Nonsense!!

Yet he’s a deeply spiritual person, and supported me through struggles by saying the right things when I needed it.

We come from different backgrounds, but both have a strong prayer life.

Perhaps I can't understand what and how this ending is to be done. I even purchased Christmas presents for him!!

But likely he’s pursuing a dozen other interests, being what I call, “a professional deceiver who loves himself.”

How do I get out of this, now that he messages me almost daily?? And even if it feels physically painful when I decide to cut contact.

My emotions regarding him have operatic-aria-like dramatic proportions, yet he gives me calmness.

My brain is reasonable, but my heart’s confused.

I’m still looking for the right life-mate, and none has quite matched this connection. There has to be a much better and genuine one.

Deceived by a Pro