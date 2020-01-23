I was divorced six years ago after a 23-year marriage. I still hate pretending that it’s just fine when I have to be in the same room as my ex.

I’d married for love, believed in my vows, and expected we’d raise our two children to adulthood while still married.

Although there were periodic stresses in the relationship, I believed they could be eased through counselling, but he refused to go.

For me, keeping the family intact, healthy, and financially okay, was our shared responsibility. I worked steadily and expected him to do the same.

But he decided to leave his good job for a lesser one. It left me working harder to afford the same activities and opportunities for our kids.

Soon, he didn’t want to be married to me anymore. He insisted there was no one else. A couple of years later, a new woman moved in with him. She’s a nice person. I have no quarrel with her.

I eventually found a nice new partner too. And now there are times when, for our adult children’s sake, we all gather for a dinner or celebration.

I hate that my ex instantly swoops forward when he sees me and gives me a big false hug. As if he didn’t leave me and end the marriage.

If I hold back, it makes me look like “the bad guy.” As if I was the one who turned our family life upside down.

Our kids are adults with their own young children now, but they like to see that hug that shows “Mommy and Daddy” together. They see me tense up, but ignore it. I have to be false for them to feel good about their parent’s occasional (phony) hug.

Am I a bad person for not wanting to hug my ex? I’m happy with my current partner, we have a good relationship. I’m not a bitter divorced woman stuck in the past.

How can I stop the hug scene without having everyone angry at me for exposing it’s a lie?

Hate The Hug