My daughter, 24, lives on her own. My son is 18. When they were very young, I set up a trust account for each of them. I’d deposit any extra money we had into their account evenly.

I didn’t realize that the money in the trust accounts was irrevocable.

While my daughter was living at home or away at University, we paid for everything including her studies, books, accommodations and living expenses.

The trust accounts now hold a significant sum, including my mother's inheritance.

Several years ago, my husband and I separated. We’re currently sorting out our matrimonial assets with a lawyer’s help.

We have small savings but the majority had been deposited into our children's trust account. Back then, we were financially stable. Our financial needs have now drastically changed due to the impending divorce.

We desperately need both children to give us the money in their trust accounts. My son agreed, my daughter refuses.

I explained that we’re divorcing and need her money to meet our financial obligations. She doesn't care. It’s caused me, not my ex-husband, to be estranged from her. I love her, miss having a relationship with her and am heartbroken that she’s unwilling to help us out when it’s needed.

My mother’s also heartbroken and no longer has a relationship with her. Is my request to have her return the trust money inappropriate? How do I get past this and forgive her?

No Payback