The son and daughter-in-law of a dear friend have parties to celebrate every milestone in their two children’s lives. They’ve done this for years, even during Covid (parties held outside.)

They invite the children’s friends, their own friends and those of their parents. If you ask the parents what you can get for the child, the response is always “Money would be best.”

Recently, they held a joint party for one child graduating high school, along with the other child, having a birthday.

Guests were greeted by a large table holding two large boxes, with cut slots in them, one box labeled “Graduate,” the other “Birthday Girl.” There’s always a box in a prominent position. Like everyone else, we’ve been giving money over many years.

But there’s never any acknowledgment of the gift, not even an email saying “Thanks.”

I overheard one guest refer to this as a “cash grab.” Another joked that the kids would be counting money all night.

My husband has never liked this set-up, didn’t realize until recently that there was never any thanks, and now says he won’t attend future parties.

He agrees this is just getting money out of three generations and feels that the parties should be just for the kids’ friends. He also says I should tell my friend that “the box” is in bad taste, so she can speak to her son.

Should I say anything to my friend? My husband can be stubborn and won’t attend the next birthday party (it’s soon). I’m unsure how to explain his absence if I go alone. Or do I just stop going, too?

Conflicted