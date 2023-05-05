I have a friend who I met at work 30-plus years ago. We’re now both in our 50s. We get together two to four times a year.

During COVID, we realized that our politics are quite opposite. She's a COVID denier and a Trump supporter. I'm further left politically; I got vaccinated, and the NDP would be my political party. She wouldn’t even discuss COVID and all of its mandates; she was against it all. She practically spit the word “socialist” when I revealed my stance.

For about six years, I've been more open about my mental illness after receiving a late diagnosis and beginning my healing journey. Though I've tried to explain the complexities of mental illness, my friend maintains that I just need to get outside. She’s mocked me behind my back, and says, "It's all in your head."

Whereas I’m fascinated by all cultures, she’s openly prejudiced although she knows this bothers me a lot.

I’m having a serious dilemma about whether or not to continue this casual long-term friendship.

Talking about it won’t work. We’re both aware of our fundamental differences. Due to my mental illness, our lives look extremely different. I've explained it, but the seriousness of my suffering is dismissed.

I'm failing to see the value in this casual friendship but there’s some loyalty there and we've shared our life experiences.

Do I continue to keep things casual as they are and just keep quiet? Outward prejudice really offends me. I find deliberate ignorance irresponsible.

Too different?