During my 37-years’ relationship with my husband, we worked together in our business, then closed it seven years ago, able to live comfortably.

We owned our house and divided our chores. He’d do most outdoor jobs, and I’d do all the cooking. About 14 years ago, I had breast cancer surgery, chemotherapy, radiation treatment. I was also diagnosed as diabetic.

He was very supportive, taking over house-cleaning and some cooking. But, more recently, we started having fights and arguments.

He’d accuse me of not appreciating and respecting him.

Most serious, was his accusing me of not loving him as he loves me.

He believes that I disapprove of his life choices, only care about making myself happy. He’d criticize that my parents spoiled me.

I don’t know how to answer his accusation that I’m “not considerate of/or care for him.” I buy little things for him but he says this doesn’t show “caring for him.” To be fair, he’s good to me and does buy me things.

I don’t know what else I can do to make him happy.

I do know I’m often thoughtless, e.g., when he’s working outside on a hot, humid day, I don’t think to bring him water.

Once, he got so angry and wouldn’t speak to me. I wait for him to calm down but sometimes he makes it difficult.

Is all this my fault? How can I improve myself? Couples therapy isn’t an option as he believes he’s in the right.

Am I self-centred and don’t recognize it? I’d like to recognize the mistakes I made and avoid them in the future.

Helpless