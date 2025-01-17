I HATE New Year’s Eve and now I hate the week after too. I decided not to go out this year because I hate the pressure of feeling like you have to have the best night ever. My boyfriend and I broke up after eight months at the end of October. I’m fine with that situation, but we had made tentative plans, and I wasn’t up for being in the same place as him.

Some girlfriends of mine had a plan to go to a party and insisted I join them, even though I was dead set against going out. The night started out fun with some cocktails at one of their homes. Then we went to this party. At first, it seemed normal, people were drinking, dancing, laughing. But then people started acting very strange, some were throwing up (as in, more than one); others were making out in groups; and others dancing wildly. I felt like I was watching a movie.

I needed to get out of there but realized none of my friends were around me. I found one girl asleep with her head on the toilet, and another making out with some guy I’ve never seen before. We searched everywhere for the other girl, couldn’t find her anywhere, but then found her in the pantry eating ice cream alone. It was a crazy night!

We went back to one girl’s house, and all slept. The next morning while we were discussing the night, we came to the realization that most people at the party had been microdosed – by choice or unknowingly – and were high as kites on mushrooms! No one had offered me because I was in the washroom when the guy was walking around. And I didn’t drink the Fun Guy Punch, which was spiked.

My friends are all embarrassed and freaked out.

So, what’s the point?

New Year’s, No thanks