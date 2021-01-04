I lost my wonderful husband of 15 years to a sudden heart attack at 56.

He’d been divorced from his first wife for seven years when we met. His young children grew close to me over time, visiting during the week, every other weekend and on summer and winter holidays with us.

I was 44 when he left us so unexpectedly. They were ages 19 and 21, and we were all shattered by it.

I was so grateful for their almost daily visits, phone calls, even sleepovers when we felt the grief drawing us together.

Then it stopped. I’ve never been told why.

I know that they were surprised that he left me his half of the townhouse we’d shared, but that shouldn’t have offended them.

They live in a large home with their mother, which she got from their divorce (her wealthy parents “bought” his share so she and the kids could stay there).

He also left me his pension, but he left his children substantial education funds. We’d worked these will details out several years back, because he knew the kids would be looked after financially by their grandparents whereas I only had him.

One year passed two months ago. I reached out, heard nothing back. Maybe they were hurting deeply, but so was I.

They haven’t contacted me during the lockdowns. I received only one neutral email this past Christmas, though I’d sent them both gifts I know they like.

Do I just let go of the connection I once had with my step-children?

Lonely Step-Mom