I’m a 33-year-old man who believed that a woman I’ve dated throughout the pandemic, would be my long-term partner... until she showed me her bossy nature that she’d hidden till now.

She’s 32. We met online soon after the first lockdown started, when we each had realized that we’d be working from home, isolated and unable to have companionship, sex or romance.

When we clicked virtually, we took a couple months discussing how to “date.” Then we met in person and took walks together while masked and distanced. Then we held hands. We didn’t have full intimacy until we both had our first vaccine.

We were both so careful and practical about following protocols and staying safe that when we finally had sex, it was fantastic!

We’ve stayed committed to each other as things have opened up and we recently decided that she’d rent out her place and move into mine. That’s when her bossy instructions and demands began.

She wants to bring some furniture that doesn’t fit with mine, insists that I buy all new bedsheets/towels etc., has already moved a load of her clothing into my two closets, leaving little room for mine.

She’s also lectured me about why my cooking utensils all need to be replaced!

I had thought that I loved this woman and that we’d have a future together. Now, I’m very unsure about it.

Is it normal for some women to think they have a right to rule the home front? Was my pandemic partner hiding her nature until now, just to get through the tough period with someone? What do you advise?

Bullied