I met a woman at a dinner party recently. She was sitting on my left with her husband on her other side. I was there with my sister, as we’re both friends with the host.

There were three farm-style tables, with about a dozen people at each, so it was a big dinner party. The host had a woman in mind for me to meet, but didn’t want it to be too obvious so sat her at a different table. The plan was to move around at dessert, and that’s when I would sit with her.

In the meantime, the woman sitting next to me proceeded to drink several glasses of wine. She asked how I came to be at the party, told me how she knew the hostess, asked about the woman sitting next to me, and then started to tell me about herself.

She went on and on about her husband who, in her opinion, was the nicest, kindest man in the world. Of everyone at the party, he was the best man there. They had been married 25 years and she was enamoured. She commented how he took such good care of her and their three children.

At first, I thought it was so nice that she spoke of her husband with such admiration and affection, but the longer she spoke to me, the closer she leaned in, and at one point, put her hand on my thigh, higher than was comfortable. I excused myself to use the washroom. But when I came back, I think she had drunk another glass, was leaning in closer, and touched my thigh again.

How does a person talk so highly of their spouse but then flirt with another?

Confusing Conversation