I'm happily married to my adorable wife for 11 years. We have two sons, ages six and three. I'm an engineer, and my wife’s a biologist.

Unfortunately, I don't work in my field of study and it’s been frustrating for me. I feel that I can do much better, but I haven't been able to land that dream job.

However, my wife works in health care and she earns well. Despite the fact that her current role isn’t exactly what she expected - i.e., working in genetics - it pays the bills so we’re able to have a middle-class lifestyle.

Recently, I received an exciting job offer in the United Kingdom. I’d like to accept. My wife could easily find a job in London, but she’s not keen about moving there.

Yet she’d give me her blessing and let me embark on this adventure by myself for the time being, if this is what I need to feel more appreciated.

I don't want to leave my family, but feel torn. The issue’s causing much strain in our relationship.

I’m nearly 50. Should I pursue my dreams or just accept that it's too late and I need to concentrate on my family's needs?

My Dreams or My Family?