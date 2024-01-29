My husband is constantly complaining about the parking on our street. We live just one block away from a major street with businesses, public transportation and restaurants. Our street has very few driveways, and everyone has street parking permits. It’s a constant juggle but in all the years we’ve lived here, I have only once had to park around the corner. I’m not sure if it’s his timing or just bad luck, but whenever my husband is coming home, he can never find a spot. It’s his problem, but when it happens, he comes in the house huffing about the neighbours, all in a rage. How can I get him to chill out? Hothead Hubby

My street sounds similar to yours, in location and parking issues. We have every-sized vehicle, from multipurpose work vans to Minis, and sometimes, the spaces don’t match up. For example, if a Mini leaves, it looks as though the other cars are parked insensitively. It’s frustrating to not be able to find parking on your own street. However, if you notice that someone is parking thoughtlessly over and over, I think it’s OK to leave a note. They may not realize what they’re doing. As for your hubby, tell him you understand his frustrations regarding the parking, especially after a long day at work, in the cold of winter. But he needs to check himself at the door and not bring his frustrations into your home. That’s not fair for everyone else.

There’s a man who runs around my neighbourhood. I don’t know anything about him, i.e. his name, his age, where he lives, etc. He appears to be quite elderly, definitely late 70s, if not into his 80s. He could even be older. In the colder months, he’s dressed in outdoor appropriate gear, including shoes, gloves and a hat. My concern is the summer months, when he runs down my street in what looks like a Speedo-style bathing suit and NO SHOES! We live in the city, on a residential block surrounded on two sides by businesses, public transportation, and city life. I’m worried that he is one day going to step on something that will cause him major trauma. I’m concerned that he may not have all his faculties. Is there anything I can do? Concerned Neighbour

You’re very kind to worry about this gentleman. From your description, he does not seem to be not of sound mind. After all, he’s “with it” enough to wear the right gear during the winter. To many, walking around barefoot is unacceptable. I’m the opposite. I love to be barefoot – but only in the warmer temps. I also live in the city, and I’ll walk down the sidewalk to speak with a neighbour. But I wouldn’t go for a barefoot run. Running barefoot, one has better balance, a lower centre of gravity, and a more natural gait, which supposedly helps eliminate running injuries. Dr. Charles Robbins, who came in third in the Boston Marathon in 1944, and Abebe Bikila, who won the Olympic marathon in 1960, both did so barefoot.

FEEDBACK Regarding the husband trying to convince his wife to get a dog (Nov. 2 and Dec. 12): Reader #1 – “Also of concern is the temperament and past experiences of a shelter dog. There is sometimes little information about these matters. Such dogs can be dangerous, not housebroken or in need of constant attention. “That might be fine for a single person or couple who are passionate about dogs and willing to put in the necessary time. But in a family with small children or where one of the owners doesn’t even really want a dog, a breeder might be the better route.”

Reader #2 – “Why does everyone assume everybody wants a dog? Or that, if exposed to ‘cute’ ones, we’ll succumb to their charms?

“I’ve been sniffed, licked, jumped on, sat on and barked at by many dogs… on leash, off leash, in friends’ homes, in parks…. honestly no place is safe. And let’s not talk about the hair, smells, saliva and litter pick up.

“All the owners think I should love being loved by their animals, and certainly forgive them if they are aggressive ‘because they are really friendly’ most times.

“No amount of cuteness in a squirmy litter is going to warm me up! One of my ‘pet peeves’ was meeting neighbours as I took my beautiful grandchild and the family’s lab for walks. How ridiculous that people would gush over our dog when I had the most beautiful child in the pram!”

Lisi – Valid point. Not everyone is a dog person.