My wife received an email yesterday from a man she knew 20 years ago before we met and married. He wanted to re-connect.

She showed me the email and confessed that she’d had “a brief fling” with him when she was single.

I trust my wife and she trusts me. We’re both busy with our children, work, friends and travel.

We don’t read each other’s emails or check each other’s phones. We have a close, happy, emotionally and sexually satisfying relationship.

I’m not naïve, yet I find it curious that a man would reach out like this (and I’m aware that some women also do this) from a two-decades’ absence of contact, to suggest they connect again.

To talk about what? Her entire life, including work, interests, physical pursuits, etc. have all changed and progressed.

Does he want to be “friends” and also meet me? Or is he trying to light a spark to see if he can create a flame?

Then I think, maybe he’s a man who’s on his own, possibly lost his partner and lonely, reaching out to someone he once thought was a good person.

BUT they had a “fling” way back then and to me, that’s territory you don’t cross again out of nowhere.

What do you think she should do… not respond? Tell him she’s happily married? Ask what it’s about and bring me along?

The Husband