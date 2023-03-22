I’m a man, 63, whose wife died in a tragic accident eight years ago. Our two married children had moved to other cities for work. My whole sense of family was shattered.

I grieved and was extremely lonely. I finally decided to try online dating and met a terrific woman four years ago. She was smart, successful in her own business and very attractive. She was also 12 years younger than me.

I should have wondered why she’d choose an older widower when she already had all the qualities to attract anyone her own age. But I was too happy to worry.

My kids each travelled to meet her as soon as they could, possibly suspecting that the age difference meant she was after their future inheritance. But they soon saw that she came with her own security and income.

We had three and a half great years together, travelled to places we both enjoyed, and I felt revived from my grief. Don’t misunderstand, I still loved every memory of my late wife.

I just have trouble understanding what happened with this other woman. Just when we seemed to be most connected, she pulled away. Was it simply the age difference? Had she just felt sorry for me? Or was I some kind of experiment for her, like her wanting to see if she could get a man to be crazy about her, and then drop him?

Played by a Pro