My wife and I have been together since university, married now 10 years. She has two brothers, neither of whom live in our same city. One is an extremely successful entrepreneur; the other a still-to-be-discovered musician. Neither are married, though both are in their late 30s.

I’ve always gotten along very well with both of them. They’re hilariously funny, especially when the three siblings are all together. And they’re terrific uncles to our two small daughters, who adore them. They’re both very family-oriented.

We maintained our closeness through weekly FaceTime calls throughout COVID, and as soon as it was humanly possible, we travelled to see each other.

Unfortunately, I’ve noticed that both men have changed since the pandemic. They’re harsh with my wife; their jokes less funny and more biting.

The musician didn’t use the lockdown as productively as possible (you would think he would have written lots of music, recorded in home, posted videos to YouTube, etc.) and he’s still floundering. He also has less drive.

The entrepreneur made loads of money during the pandemic, but became more self-centred and selfish. His girlfriend left him during COVID and he’s just hanging out with women who clearly enjoy the perks of his bank account.

They’ve stopped coming to visit, inviting us over, trying to meet up somewhere. They’ve stopped FaceTiming the girls. I’ve tried to talk to them, separately, to see what’s up. My wife asked if they’re upset or mad at me or her for any reason, but they both were adamant that wasn’t the case.

What’s going on here?

The brother-in-law