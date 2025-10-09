During COVID, I met a man outside of my culture and religion. Neither of us are overly religious, so it wasn’t as though we were going to be ousted from our families. And we were just dating. Within a year, I knew I wanted to be with this person forever. We talked about how we could make things work and I decided that I wanted to convert to his religion. It made more sense for our family and for his. My family is small, and most don’t live in this country, which meant we would be spending more time with his family. His parents never tried to persuade me, but we could see how happy they were when we told them of our plans. My conversion was almost finished around October 2023 when all the problems exploded in the middle east. It’s been two years, and my husband and I feel caught between our own private world of happiness and the mess between our people. How can we bring children into a world so divided that their grandparents are on the opposite sides of the fence? We are worried…. And I have just conceived. Middle of the Middle

Most importantly, congratulations on your pregnancy. Bringing a child into this world from a union of love is a miracle and the best way to populate our planet. We lose good people every day, from illness, accident, natural disaster, evil and war. Without giving me details, I can only assume that one of you is Muslim and the other, Jewish. Neither is an easy conversion. So again, kudos to you for making the move. Without making any political statements or taking any sides, Islam and Judaism have been at odds for thousands of years, and the ONLY way to make any progress is for people like you and your husband to find your way past the age-long issues and see the person standing in front of you. I can’t guarantee anything because politics and religion often leak ugliness into the beauty of life, but I would hope that your child will bring your two families together in peace. And for the sake of your health and that of your baby, you must try not to let the stress and worry permeate your well-being.

How can you say you believe in ghosts? (July 7) I read your column regularly, and while I do not always agree with all your advice, I have always been comfortable with your reasoning……. until now. Believing in ghosts is unfounded. There is no empirical evidence to prove that ghosts exist; there always seem to be an alternative explanation for ghost sightings, such as psychological, environmental and technological factors; the scientific community does not believe in ghosts; and there is no theoretical basis for the existence of ghosts. I truly hope you clarify that your belief is not based in fact or evidence and is solely based on unsubstantiated conjecture. Without this clarification I think many of your readers will lose faith in your ability to provide sound advice. Ghosted

I said I believe in ghosts in response to a reader who wrote in about her home being inhabited by spirits. My belief is my own based on my life experience. I don’t have to justify it to anyone. It’s not something that crosses my mind often, I don’t look for them or try to conjure them up. But I loved the movie “Ghostbusters,” many episodes of “Scooby-Doo,” everything about the Halloween holiday, and my parents’ old Casper comics. So, I guess you could say I like friendly ghosts. And I’m not bothered about the scientific proof of their existence.

FEEDBACK Regarding MAID (July 2): Reader – “As a retired palliative care nurse, I’ve had discussions with patients who’ve chosen MAID. Often people are preventing their own suffering, as well as the suffering of their loved ones. They try to relieve them of the anguish of watching the deterioration and loss of dignity at end of life. They also choose to relieve loved ones of the onus of caring for them… or the guilt if they can no longer be cared for at home. Perhaps this may give some comfort to the grieving sister.”

FEEDBACK Regarding Lonely and Targeted (July 3):

Reader – “If they’re in a large Canadian city they should find a Probus group. This is a group of professional retired people of all ages and economic backgrounds. Our chapter has 500 members. It’s an easy and safe way to meet like-minded people. You can stay busy every day with things from walks to cards to trips.”