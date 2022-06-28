Last year, I was to marry a woman I love with all my heart. She feels the same for me. But the night before our wedding we were forced not to marry by her parents.

Some false accusations were made about me, so both families disallowed us from marrying. My love and I were both heartbroken. She got clinically depressed. I was admitted to a hospital because I kept passing out randomly.

We stopped talking for a while and I ended up getting married. The woman I’m with is great and amazing. Any guy would be lucky to have her. I should consider myself lucky but I cannot stop thinking about and loving my ex.

I keep telling myself it’s just a phase that will fade away, but it kept getting stronger until my ex contacted me saying how unfair it was, how she still loves me and wants to be with me.

This didn’t help with my feelings so she and I keep talking.

I need help! I’m not a bad guy nor a cheater, but I’m torn and lost and don’t know what to do. I cannot talk to anyone about this because, either they will defend me and talk badly about my ex (everything they say is untrue) or tell me to live with this feeling and hopefully it will go away.

What Should I Do?