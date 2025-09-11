Every morning, I open my computer to find over 50 emails in my inbox. Some are work related, some are family related, some are activity related. But many are just junk. I have tried to unsubscribe to these companies’ multiple times. Sometimes I am successful, but then I open an email from a related partner company and whammo! I’m back on the list. I live in Canada and love entering contests, but one of the problems is that I get emails to enter American contests. I’m not eligible and I have said so when I try to unsubscribe. It really bothers me and wastes my time. How can I get rid of all these garbage emails? Overwhelmed

After speaking with a tech expert, I have learned something new, and hopefully helpful. Move all the emails you no longer want to receive into your junk folder. Go into your filters and add terms such as contest, which will help manage incoming emails. If the emails are from legit companies, such as Sephora or Loblaws, feel free to unsubscribe. But if the emails are from companies that you’ve never heard of, do NOT unsubscribe. Simply delete in bulk. Unsubscribing informs the bots that a human is on the other end and you will be spammed even more. If your inbox is already overflowing with these emails, try this trick: Pick a letter on your keyboard, then find all the garbage emails that start with that letter. Delete them all as a group. Then make a note of those emails and a week later do the same thing. If you do it three or four times in a row, that group should stop.

Since late November, we have received calls on our unlisted number, from a number we don’t recognize, multiple times daily. It’s making me very nervous. I'm a 76-year-old retired English teacher, and mother of my 49-year-old diabetic son. I worry about him and what he is doing. I feel as though something is not right. Today I called the "Do not call lists to register our home telephone.” I can't sleep thinking that whoever is calling is coming to harm me. We are living in the most dangerous world. Since my husband died two years ago, my son has been telling me that he is on the other side. He has asked me if I want to be on the other side with him. I told him that I don’t. I have already had cancer twice, and I still have pain. I am scared, alone and don’t know what to do. Are people after me? Scared

I would have no way of knowing if people are after you or not, but it is highly unlikely unless you have done something horribly wrong. Doubtful, if you are a retired septuagenarian teacher. I’m also not sure what your son’s health has to do with what’s going on, or your own health, unless both of you are suffering from some mental health issues you haven’t mentioned. Yes, I agree – we are living in scary times right now, but not enough to affect you daily. You could call the police and share with them what’s going on. Together, you could contact your home phone provider and ask if they can help find out who is bothering you. You could also get rid of your home phone if you and your son both have cell phones; and/or you could change your phone number. I’m also concerned about your son’s mental health and the questions he’s asking you. Have the two of you been to see your family doctor? Perhaps you could share those questions with your doctor as well.

FEEDBACK Regarding the no gas zone (June 6):

Reader – “If she cannot talk about this with her boyfriend, what about when a bigger issue arises? This is a great test for their relationship. Can they be open about anything? If not, why not and how will their relationship survive? “She’s already trying by managing his food intake, but what if it’s something more serious? I think she needs to talk to him seriously. They sound like a young couple and not yet married. Doesn’t she want to make sure he’s as healthy as possible? How would she feel if it is something serious and she said nothing?”

Lisi – I feel as though you are putting a lot of the onus on her, when it’s his body. They do sound young, and maybe they’re not the best fit. It’s great that she wants to help him, but he needs to take responsibility.