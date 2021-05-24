When I first came to the city at 27, I got a part-time job as the personal assistant to an entrepreneur. He was single and 38.

I got to know him and was attracted to him. I returned to the city for the entire summer, got to know him better and liked him even more. I moved here full-time the next year and discovered that there was mutual attraction.

I was content knowing my feelings weren’t one-sided and enjoyed every minute we spent together. But he started to have some business trouble and abruptly moved across the country.

I missed him so much and realized I loved him as the person with whom I wanted to spend the rest of my life. I just assumed I’d see him again in person but I didn’t express that to him.

He kept in touch for a year before the communication dwindled down. I now haven’t heard from him in four years. I get that if he wanted to be in touch, he’d do so.

My issue is that I’ve tried but been unable to forget him.

It seems ridiculous to miss someone I haven’t seen in almost six years. Of course, I’ve dated since then, but nothing’s clicked the way it did with him.

How am I to get over this guy fully, since I’ve sincerely tried. What am I missing?

I’m very content with my life, proud of my accomplishments and truly happy. This is just the one thing that brings a tear to my heart from time to time.

Still Yearning