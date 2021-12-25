Dear Readers - It’s Christmas and countless singles, couples and families are apparently asking themselves, “Is it too soon to DTR (Define the Relationship)? Are the holidays the right time to meet my SO’s (Significant Other’s) family”?

These are the brain-searing questions sent to relationship writers from promotions people at dating-related companies - in this case, the California-based online dating website “eHarmony” - linking the season to the desired topic of finding/keeping a partner and hopefully a joint future, during Christmas.

With a promise on their official site, stating “We're Here to Help You Find Your Perfect Match,” would-be-daters are currently being asked to make some decisions based on eHarmony’s seasonal research:

Example: 1 in 3 Canadians are happy to introduce a partner to their family within the first 3 months of a relationship.

Daters within Generation Z (aka Gen Z, also called “zoomers” born within the mid-to-late 1990s till the early 2010’s) are eager to meld families, with 53% introducing their significant other to their family within the first 1-3 months.

That apparently significant fact compares to just 30% of Millennials (Gen Y, the cohort following Gen X including anyone born between 1981 and 1996).

Far less confusing is this simple fact from the research conclusions: “53% of Canadians find it very important that their family likes their significant other.”

Whew! That’s a relief for the many parents and close relatives of daters, being introduced today and over the next few weeks to potential additions to the entire family.

But there’s no research helping them decide if the SO is the right person for their beloved adult daughter or son. That’s up to the dater, calling for some cautionary thoughts from me:

Don’t make quick judgments. Take time to listen to the would-be partner. It’s likely they will be somewhat nervous about how they’re perceived.

Some will try to impress with accomplishments, others at being amusing. What matters is how they treat your offspring, who may also be trying too hard for you to approve of their choice.

Respect your adult child’s feelings and avoid being critical of their preference even if you see a character trait that concerns you.

Speaking up too soon can cause a reverse reaction, wherein your child has to defend their choice.

In sum, enjoy the holidays! The New Year that follows is the time for new beginnings, and if necessary, new reflections on how to understand and accept the people brought into your family circle.