I’m an immigrant “stay-home” mother who raised two now-adult children, born here as second-generation Canadians with Western values and cultures.

My dilemma regards my adult daughter and Christmas.

Over recent years, she and her boyfriend broke up several times. Now, she’s joining him and his family far away across the country during the Christmas holidays.

I’ve been experiencing my own emotional turmoil about this.

I’d already abandoned almost all my traditional values and cultural norms while raising children. I’d accepted living in a western country and a fast-changing modern world.

I’d likely struggle less if my daughter had become engaged or married before spending the holiday season with her in-law family. But she’s neither engaged, married, nor in a defined relationship with him.

I don’t know how to respond or react. I wish to keep peace in the family but wonder if I should let her know my true mind i.e., that she should only be going with him and his family if she’s engaged or married to him.

But I’m hesitant to impose. I experienced a painful cycle of letting go when children turn to adults. Should I let this pass too? Is this the ultimate letting go or is this uncaring? I don’t want my daughter to feel that my acceptance or silence means I don’t care. We’ve passed the stage of giving consent or approval. She’ll do what she wants regardless.

I just need to work on myself and be able to behave civilly when I see her, now or after the festive season. She’s a working independent adult who lives away from home. Should I say anything at all?

Note: I was deeply flawed when I began parenthood. I didn’t realize my own brokenness until my kids reached young adult years.

I saw the consequences of my parenting and past actions, and apologized to them for countless mistakes done unknowingly or unintentionally to them.

Those mistakes contributed to the many struggles they experienced. Fortunately, we’re currently in a repairing stage.

Very Sad Mother