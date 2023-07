My daughter grew up with separated parents since she was age two. It was rough at first, but it worked out. I was the weekend dad that rarely said no.

Her mother put herself through school and then college, with a BA in nursing, still raising children (her second child isn’t mine). I worked full-time.

As parents, we kept communication open. My daughter lived with me for a few years, then on her own. We raised her to be responsible and respectful.

She met her one and only, and after 15 years together, I now have an awesome five-year-old grandson. Both parents are working adults.

Unfortunately, they’re the most lazy, dirty, messy people! I can barely stand going to their place. Don't get me wrong - they’re good parents to their child. He’s spoiled but in a good way.

However, when he spends a weekend at my place, he brings the same messy habits of his home environment. His grandmother (my ex-wife), like me, is clean and organized. We can't understand where this mess and dirt came from.

How do we get the parents to realize being cleaner and organized is a better way of being?

I'm constantly having to tell my grandson to clean up and put stuff away, but he doesn't understand why he should do it here, but not at home.

Any advice greatly appreciated.

Too Messy to Visit