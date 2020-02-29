I’ve dated online for 10 years. But at 54, with most middle-aged men seeking younger women, I’d almost given up when I saw a profile photo of a man, 52, who looked relaxed and friendly.

I “liked” him, he “liked” back. We spoke for just 10 minutes when he suggested we just meet somewhere where I’d “feel comfortable.”

We’ve been seeing each other several times a week for two months. We both love tennis and play at his club. I cook for him after, so he doesn’t feel that I’m taking advantage of him.

He’s easy-going, undemanding, full of energy. And he treats me so well.

We’d both divorced years ago and have no children.

He spends the winter months in my “sunbelt” city and returns north in spring.

He works from home in either location.

But I live and work full-time here.

Am I foolish to get too involved with this man, despite that it’s going so well, when there’s a time-limit on his stay here? (He has parents and extended family “back home”).

He did mention in passing that it’d be nice if I could visit him there sometime.

Is his being here just for the winter months the same situation as a “summer romance?”

Are there red flags that I should start worrying about?

Mid-life Dating