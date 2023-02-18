When I was 13, I saw my father beat my mother hard. I ran outside and stayed till he left. He wasn’t getting a chance to beat me.

Mom was the only parent we could count on so there’d be enough food and care for me and my three siblings.

Our dad was with another woman within weeks. I decided nobody would ever hurt me like that. When I started working, I made enough money to live decently and helped my mom to retire.

Now, I’ve met a guy who treats me nicely and respectfully. But I’ve only known him a couple months. He works in my same building, and he invited me to have a coffee with him.

It was so casual and easy that we talked too long and had to rush back to our separate jobs. A week later, he waited for me at the door to the building. He suggested we go for dinner together somewhere else after work.

We talked and walked afterwards for a couple hours. I’ve hung out with very few guys since I moved on my own.

I started dating this man. He’s been gentle and kind, super nice to my mother, kids around with my siblings, and has said the “love” word.

I’m terrified about taking the next step and moving in together, which he wants. He already knows that marriage hasn’t been my personal goal, since I was 13 and saw what can happen.

When with him, I love him. When apart, I think I should run like hell. Please advise me.

Truly Terrified