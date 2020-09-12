Reader’s Commentary (from a psychotherapist with a practice in relationship counselling and sex therapy, for couples and individuals):

“A patient has asked for my reaction to the Ellie column on “friends with benefits” (August 17):

“Ellie's response was direct and realistic - The very term, friends with benefits (FWB) in its apparent simplicity implies no agreement for exclusivity or fidelity or commitment.

“However, over the years, I’ve found that friendships with benefits are fraught with misinterpretation and misunderstanding.

“Even though the term seems self-explanatory, such arrangements frequently result in hurt feelings. There are several reasons for this:

When the relationship begins, there is usually no explicit discussion of each person’s expectations. Both people “fall into” such an arrangement, with no clarification regarding guidelines or how to end it if one person becomes emotionally involved with another. (In such an eventuality, they may choose to continue or end their friendship.) Often the relation is “unequal,” i.e., one person is more emotionally involved than the other, especially if the sex is good. While this is often the woman, sometimes it may be the man. When the sex continues to be passionate, the relation may become more intense for one or both persons - the sex is more than “just good sex” and the friendship becomes more than “just friends.” From the very beginning, the two individuals may also be quite different in their temperaments. One person may be more needful or lonely. One person may become bored more easily.

“One person may be more open to seeking a new or committed relationship. Another person may be resistant to the idea of exclusivity.

“One person may assume that a friendship with benefits is an “open relation” with each person free to have outside sex without disclosing to the other.

“For these reasons, I try to help those in a “friendship with benefits” to clarify mutual expectations sooner rather than later, in order to prevent hurt feelings or misunderstanding later on.”