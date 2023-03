There’s a friendship situation that I’m dealing with right now, but I need your insights on it:

I’ve known the friend for almost seven years now. We started out as roommates and continued as friends after I moved out. But the past year has been tough to handle. It’s got me thinking whether the friendship is worth continuing.

I got married in the summer and one month before, he told me he could not attend my wedding due to "money issues." I obviously wanted him present, but said this was understandable, and I told him it was fine.

During the months following my wedding, he did not even reach out to congratulate me. I was shocked and when he finally did contact me, I told him how I felt.

He offered no excuse, acted annoyed, said I was overreacting and told me to "stop causing drama." I begrudgingly got over it and tried to set up meetings for beers, but he has bailed each time.

At this point, I'm starting to feel pathetic and am not sure why I’m chasing a friend who doesn’t seem to want to reciprocate. I know this is about my ego feeling damaged, but I also feel that it might just be the truth that he could care less about me as a friend.

Is this friendship even worth salvaging? Should I just move on from it?

Lost Friendship