I lost my mom six months ago. Shortly afterwards, one of my 14-year-old twins started acting out: vaping, changed friends, new boyfriend, lying.

I was aware of it all while trying to cope with my loss and help my twins handle it, too. My daughter’s since made some good changes and sees a counsellor.

Three months ago, I received an anonymous email. It trashed my parenting skills, my daughter (rumors, lies and yes, some truth). But also, falsehoods, harsh judgments on a struggling teenager, and degrading towards me. I was devastated.

Soon after, when cleaning out my mom's place, a friend of 10-plus years came to grab some free things. She used to babysit my kids.

Then, I learned she was trash-talking me behind my back and having inappropriate conversations with my kids. I strongly suspect that she sent the email.

No one else cares that much about what my kids do. She lacks boundaries (always has) regarding my twins. Her two children are also 14 and they've been very close for years. Their mother hears things said by them about my daughter.

I emailed her back, saying that it’s ended our friendship.

Should I confront her face-to-face? Our girls dance together, we'll inevitably run into each other. How do I move past this?

Devastated