Years ago, I knew motherhood wasn’t for me. Luckily, I found a partner who felt fatherhood wasn’t for him. Together, we’ve made a wonderful life.

I’ve always worked from home; and through Covid he has too. We’re good.

My problem is with my two best friends, who are no longer my besties.

One got married when in our mid-twenties. We all knew it wouldn’t last, but she was blinded by love and money. They had a daughter; he proceeded to cheat. She found out, but he bought her loyalty and promised it wouldn’t happen again. They had another child; he had another affair. She visited a lawyer.

Now she’s a single mom, with lots of money, but no time for herself. Her kids are her life; her career is secondary. She has no time for me.

The other friend also has two kids, one with special needs. She’s married but her husband is a workaholic, with two jobs to pay for all the extras needed. And she had to put her career aside in order to spend all of her time with her children. She has less than no time for me.

I’ve tried everything to spend time with these women – and their children! I’ve offered to come over with a meal; to take one kid out to do something fun with “Auntie”; to join my single friend on vacation so she could actually get some time to herself.

All offers graciously declined.

What more can I do? I miss my friends!

Bye-bye Besties