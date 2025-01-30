My husband and I make an above average amount of money, but barely enough to get by in Toronto. Both of us work downtown, so to reduce the commute time, we opted to live downtown. Both of our families live just outside of the city, so we still own a car, but it's small and affordable. I’ve been observing our friends, all around the same age, in various levels but the same stage of young coupledom. Some are living together, some just got engaged, two are newlyweds, two others have been married a few years like us, one pregnant, and three with children already. I know them all well, but not well enough to know their financial status. I just don’t understand how other people seem to have it all - house, cars, money for travel, spending money for clothes – when my husband and I are scraping by to pay the rent and trying desperately to save for a small house. He wants to have “money in the bank” before we even start trying to have a family. I fear that if I leave that to him, we’ll never have enough! How do people get by? No Savings

You’d probably be surprised at how some people have the money they have. Certainly, some people get financial help from parents, grandparents, inheritance, but others start saving – and investing – at a young age and may have more financial acuity than others. But what’s most important here is for you to stop wasting your time wondering how other people live and invest in yourself. Take that time and get some financial education. Set up a meeting with a financial adviser and your husband. Talk about your dreams, your current spending and the cost of living. Focus on YOUR future!

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the frustrated guy in the airport (Nov. 19): “After reading about the airport ‘mantrum,’ I had to comment having just returned from a trip where I survived eight airports in six countries and poorly trained, inconsiderate and often uncaring staff. “Perhaps this man had tired of the endless lines, or the overpriced restaurants; or he missed his flight due to inadequate signage for gates often blocked by ads. Despite the airlines’ encouraging the use of computer boarding passes, many airport staff still send passengers back to line up for the paper pass, wasting yet more time. “Perhaps he waited in line to finally be served by one of two clerks while a third clerk sat and played with her phone; or he stood while two passport officers chatted before finally processing him. He then missed his flight, but the onus was on him to arrange another. I am sure he felt overwhelmed and helpless. “Had his flight been delayed he also might have been as calm as the writer, but he was not so lucky, and his job may be threatened by his being late. Having endured all these things (and more) I feel I can understand and sympathize with him.”

My daughter has a terrible habit of biting her nails. We tried basic remedies on our own, but when those proved fruitless, we made an appointment with her pediatrician. The doctor had a serious talk with her about germs, bacteria and anxiety. She then prescribed some medicated ointments. But now my daughter is refusing to use anything. What do I do? Nail Biter

Your daughter is using her nail biting to control her environment, because for some reason she feels something is out of her control. Try to get to the bottom of that. For example, is everything OK at home? Is she having problems at school? In the meantime, I suggest putting on the medicated cream at night and then putting cotton gloves on over top. This will stop her from biting and give the nails a chance to heal overnight. It’s a start.

FEEDBACK Regarding the hateful habit (Nov. 22): Reader – “I’m responding to the person who can’t break the habit of scrolling. I can’t believe that you didn’t immediately suggest that she join a public library. Whenever she feels the need to scroll, she can either pick up an actual physical book or e-book and pick up where she left off reading something that will provide her with a wonderful escape, increase her knowledge in unlimited categories, broaden her horizons and provide a lifetime of entertainment. “Libraries also offer access to joining book clubs, options to attend special events, where she can meet authors and learn about many interesting topics. And best of all, it is free.”

Lisi – I didn’t mention it because she already said that she was an avid reader. Seemed redundant.