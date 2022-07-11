Reader’s Commentary “If you only knew how weird it felt to read about myself as “Devastated” today (June 13).

“Thank you for focusing on my true issues. It made me realize I’ve done pretty well, considering my life’s extreme circumstances.

“Today was my first day at that job I was sure I wouldn’t get. Now I’m awaiting security clearances. It could be my career, or just a good few days.

“All I wanted is a chance to prove myself, feel proud, happy to wake and go to work. Today was the best day of my life!

“When I wrote you, I felt defeated, with nothing to offer. I’ve worked hard but it didn’t pay off. Now, I have such a different perspective!

“I don’t think it’s three jobs seven-days-weekly that brought me to today. It was getting through all the difficulties.

“I had to keep going, keep trying.

“This new job could be life-changing. I can’t express what it’s done for my self-worth, self-esteem, confidence/pride/focus.

“I’ll never again think I’m only good enough to be a gas attendant. I know I’m good enough for much more. I’m sharp as a whip and feel a bit above average. When I wrote to you, I felt like the lowest of low.

“But I didn’t give up. That’s why today happened. I wanted a chance and I got it. I accept that I can’t change my past.

“My grandma recently said this: The fact that I wasn’t a bad person in general is enough to be proud of. I wasn’t provided guidance/tools nor even encouraged to live the life I currently do.

“I think she meant that, with all that my parents put me through, everyone expected I’d have a difficult life.

“No one before ever told me to never give up! I’m so excited to go to work today!”

Devastation Became Sunshine ☀️