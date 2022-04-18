My wife of 16 years and I have had an “open” relationship for three years. It works for us, without jealousy or concern, but some close friends are uncomfortable with our choice.

There’s background to why we chose this “addition” to our loving and trusting marriage. We both had parents who divorced... my father cheated flagrantly on my mother (I was 10), then cheated on his next wife (I was 15).

My wife was also 15 when her mother suddenly left their home, without explanation or further contact with her daughter.

When we met 17 years ago, we were both wary of marriage. We felt that there must be a better way to stay together.

Wary of the so-called “seven-year itch” sometimes mentioned when a spouse starts to stray, we discussed alternatives. Not polyamory, because, though sex with several others works for some, we both felt we couldn’t handle it.

We waited till one of us felt that “dating” someone else could test “openness.” If attracted to another’s personality and interests, we date without judgement or jealousy, and share some of the conversation, events, etc.

It’s worked for us. But two once-close couples have distanced from us. One man said we were “playing with words” but it was still cheating. The wife of another said if we mention it again, the friendship’s over. Your thoughts?

“Open” and Secure