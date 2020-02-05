I've been undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for Male to Female transition for almost three years. My circle of close friends and allies have become my "family."

My fiancé of seven years has been with me through it all. He initially accepted me as his boyfriend and now, his girlfriend.

My problem is his mother. Their family is upper-middle-class and have done well. I've come from near-trailer trash to low middle-class.

My finance’s attended many doctors’ appointments and therapy sessions with me at my request. He’s aware of the issues and struggles I face daily with my transition, and my past traumas from family and life.

His mother focuses on whether I have a job or not. It seems like she's looked down at me ever since I met her, and she's gotten worse.

I've been heavily considering returning to school for higher education past high school, but attending school isn’t cheap or easy.

Currently, my care team (therapists, doctors, friends, etc.) do not think I can handle the stress of college along with my transition.

Meanwhile, it seems that no matter what I do for my fiancé, his mother won’t like or accept me till I've got some kind of job.

(I DO have income and have been looking for work, it's just difficult for me as I only have a high school background).

Is there anything I can do to get this woman, who’s my future mother-in-law, to accept me as not being a total “Loser”? I love my fiancé and he loves me.

Tough Transition