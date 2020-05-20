My wife and I are in our 60’s, married 40+ years. Two winters ago, I was hired to consult on a business in a warm locale. We were thrilled to rent a great house in a resort community for the duration of my work there.

A local man, early-20s, gardened and did household chores for us. He was a charming, good-looking guy who treated us like his family.

Sadly, my wife became increasingly infatuated with him when we were there - frequently touching him, giggling and flirtatious, engaging in private conversations, even texting him late at night occasionally.

I told her how hurt I was by her actions. She told me that I was overly suspicious.

Since my job ended and we left that place, the messaging has continued.

Recently, she showed me a picture he’d sent of the house and property in spring. While looking at it, I saw dozens of texts, often several a day, all “benign” (the weather, local news, etc). She snatched the phone with the photo out of my hand.

Confronted, she admits she once had “strong feelings” for him but says they never became physical. She claims that he’s now “only a friend,” that she’s helping him with his immigration papers to his adopted country, and that they do text about other things.

I believe her that the messaging isn’t “romantic,” but their intensity and frequency, plus her hiding them from me, is troublesome.

She’s rather introverted, has few close friends, and initiates little contact with our own adult children. This young man seems to fill a void.

She’s loving to me, but oblivious to the harm that my feelings about her relationship with him are having on our own relationship. She’s adamant about maintaining him in her life.

So, I remain jealous and troubled. Am I being over-controlling?

Jealous of a Young Man