My high school girlfriend and I parted when we went off to different universities to study completely different disciplines. We were both 19 then and promised we’d get back together and marry when we each graduated.

We did just that, had three children, raised them, and immersed ourselves in our separate careers. Now, two of our adult children have partners, but the youngest says she’s “seen where this goes,” by which she means “divorce.”

Since she was home during the latter years of our marriage, she was often aware of her parents’ separate interests, separate friends, and separate travels.

No surprise, we both found new companions. And my ex and I have both tried to maintain regular connections with our adult children.

But there’s been a big, welcome surprise for me... I’m in love! And so is she! At 49, I’m feeling like I’ve been granted a second chance at all the best things in life.

Though I love my work, I care more about our good times together relaxing at home and reading, planning special trips together, when possible, jointly cooking a meal for our closest friends, and seeing the “kids” when they’re free to visit.

My partner has only one daughter around the same age as my youngest, and happily, these two have accepted our “new family” and get along well.

So, here’s why I’m writing you. After all your years of writing relationship advice, do you believe that “love at first sight” is truly possible? Or, do people talk themselves into a relationship because they don’t want to be alone? Or, maybe they’re too bored with the “same-old” daily routines and the fired-up disagreements of their years together, while missing the turn-on of how passion, and deep emotions can bring a whole new chance at the meaning of romance.

Lucky in Love