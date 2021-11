I’d known my husband for several years before we married, so I also knew he had a very close family of parents, two sisters, and several cousins.

But he never told me how intense the connection with his parents was, and now still is.

His father calls him first-thing daily (when we have a young daughter and son to get to school, and I have to be at work). He also emails him in the evening, when we’re busy helping with homework, and bedtime routines.

There are added contacts from his sisters and regular calls from cousins about getting together.

My father-in-law is active in his community. There are frequent urgings to join his latest neighbourhood project, or help with someone’s needs, taking my husband away from our home many an evening.

If we didn’t have children, I’m pretty sure I’d never have stayed in my marriage this long.

My husband says that he loves me, and he’s also a very good father when he’s present. When we have rare time alone together, I’m happy… but that feeling is lessening.

Our work and children already take priority. So, why does he let our home and couple time be constantly intruded on by his family?

Staying for the Kids