My wife and I, seniors, spend the winter months in a sunny locale. Our married children and grandchildren often visit us there. The children of our youngest daughter and her husband are under age six, so we help her out.

Their family flew down with my wife, while I drove several days earlier to pick them up at the airport. Their father periodically travels a few days for work. I learned that he was planning to golf with friends while his children and wife would be with us. He’d help settle everyone during the first week, then join his golfing buddies - a mini vacation away from his family again.

Their toddler currently refuses routine naps. She falls asleep on car rides or in the stroller then, awakened, has extended temper tantrums. My wife and I both feel her parents should keep a more routine nap schedule. But it’s hard to suggest anything to young parents who know everything so much better than the older generation.

After their father returned, the two older kids and their parents went out for an ice-cream treat. I stayed back alone with the napping baby. My wife was visiting elsewhere. When everyone later returned, the three-year-old was out of control. She’d missed the ice-cream treat while falling asleep in the stroller. Amid ensuing chaos, I suggested alternatives on how to deal with her differently.

My son-in-law shouted: “This is my daughter and how I’m dealing with her is only my business. Step back or this won’t end well!”

I instantly removed myself silently. Though it was my birthday and we’d planned a dinner out together, I wasn’t going to join. My daughter understood and expressed her sorrow. I only said, “Grandfather doesn’t feel like it right now.” Her husband and I stayed mutually distant.

But when they’d left, I felt badly for my daughter and her children. I decided for their sakes to push aside my unresolved feelings about their father and join them. The evening was mostly saved. He acted like nothing had happened.

So did I. The next morning, both of us very civilized, handled travel logistics and flight schedules. I even managed to hug him goodbye which he initiated.

How do I handle this going forward? I feel it was inappropriate for him to threaten physical violence no matter how irritating my correction attempts may have been. His response was a lot for me to forget. I feel that he owes me an apology.

But there’s been no acknowledgement of what happened. My wife missed the actual shouting scene but I’ll describe it for her.

What’s your take on this situation?

Still Upset